Three arrested in gas theft

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The Odessa Police Department responded to a gas theft at the Kent Kwik at 912 North County Road West around 1:30 a.m Wednesday morning.

Officers detained two people who were stealing gas by tampering with the fuel pump.

In this incident, about 300 gallons of gas had been stolen. Investigators also found that these same people were involved in previous thefts or had knowledge of the gas thefts, totaling more than 3600 gallons.

A collaborative investigation with the Texas Financial Crimes Intelligence Center, the Regional Comptroller Office, the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulations, and the Ector County Sheriff’s Office, resulted in the arrest of the following:

Yoenny Garcia Ruiz, 26, charged with Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity

Yoanky Martinez Morata, 41, charged with Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity

Alexi Otero, 49, charged with Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity

All three have beentaken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center.

The investigation is ongoing, and more arrests and charges are expected.

If you have any information concerning this crime, please call Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS.

