New emergency care clinic opens in Odessa

Priority ER Care
Priority ER Care(CBS7 News)
By Noe Ortega
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - If you have an emergency and don’t have time to wait to see a doctor, a new emergency care clinic had its grand opening in Odessa today.

The two owners’ objective is to treat patients right away.

The Priority ER Care owners were emergency doctors in other hospitals. But they say that they didn’t like that people had to wait to get treated.

So, they decided to open their own clinic here in the Permian Basin.

“We try to help the community,” Dr. Montadher Alwazni, Owner of Priority ER Care, said. “That’s the difference between us and big hospitals. We are the owners, we are local, we want to take care of the community so we can always do what’s right for the patient,”

Alwazni says that the technology they have is the most advanced in west texas.

The clinic is open 24/7 and has nurses and doctors working at all times.

They also have people available to speak Spanish if needed.

The clinic also accepts all types of health insurance and cash.

Alwazni says that they can treat minor illnesses like the flu or strep throat. They are also certified to treat patients for heart attacks, strokes and trauma.

