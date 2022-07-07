New boutique opens in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -This morning a new boutique had its grand opening in Midland.

Hello Beautiful Boutique is one of the newest places to shop for clothes, jewelry and accessories.

It is run by a mother and her two daughters. One of their goals is to keep it a family business.

The store had a soft opening and one of the owners says that they’ve received support from the community.

Co-owner Kimberly Ware says that the community has been supportive of their new shop.

“We’ve had people who as soon as they saw that we were here. We sold something before we even had our soft opening to somebody. So, it’s been great,” Kimberly Ware said. The community has been wonderful and very supportive,”

Ware says that the boutique offers clothes and accessories for all generations. They hope that whoever comes into their store leaves feeling beautiful.

They also have a section that sells clothes and accessories for men but it is more of a gift section.

Today they offered 15 percent off for shoppers and had a giveaway worth two hundred dollars.

