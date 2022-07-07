Advertisement

New boutique opens in Midland

The store is one of the newest places to shop for clothes, jewelry and accessories.
Hello Beautiful Boutique opens in Midland
Hello Beautiful Boutique opens in Midland(CBS7 News)
By Noe Ortega
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -This morning a new boutique had its grand opening in Midland.

Hello Beautiful Boutique is one of the newest places to shop for clothes, jewelry and accessories.

It is run by a mother and her two daughters. One of their goals is to keep it a family business.

The store had a soft opening and one of the owners says that they’ve received support from the community.

Co-owner Kimberly Ware says that the community has been supportive of their new shop.

“We’ve had people who as soon as they saw that we were here. We sold something before we even had our soft opening to somebody. So, it’s been great,” Kimberly Ware said. The community has been wonderful and very supportive,”

Ware says that the boutique offers clothes and accessories for all generations. They hope that whoever comes into their store leaves feeling beautiful.

They also have a section that sells clothes and accessories for men but it is more of a gift section.

Today they offered 15 percent off for shoppers and had a giveaway worth two hundred dollars.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Faith Ann Morgan
Missing Midland child found
(File)(MGN)
Two dead in crash in Crane County after high-speed chase
Midland Police respond to barricaded subject
Midland Police clear scene at Country Club Drive
Suspect still at large in pursuit leading to crash
According to the Odessa Police Department, on July 3, 2022, at approximately 7:25 am, Odessa...
Fatal crash on 6100 Block of N. Grandview

Latest News

Priority ER Care
New emergency care clinic opens in Odessa
Use auto pay to simplify your money management
Use auto pay to simplify your money management
(Source: City of Midland)
Midland to use new community survey tool to assess resident concerns
As of January, the Bureau of Labor statistics shows just 23% of American employees in the...
As workforce gets younger, employers weigh parental leave policies