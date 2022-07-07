Midland to use new community survey tool to assess resident concerns

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -The City of Midland will launch a new public survey tool to better understand local priorities and concerns on a wide range of city services and the local quality of life.

The tool will help the city better understand local neighborhood issues and understand community priorities. The survey asks city residents to rate their experience with different aspects of life in Midland including affordable housing, education, transportation, and public safety.

“As we strive to get input from residents this partnership with Zencity will help us make the best decisions for the future of our city,” Mayor Patrick Payton said. “This tool will give us a much broader, more representative reach into our communities by putting the survey not only on our website but also on the apps that people use most.”

The survey will launch in late July with the goal of gathering hundreds of responses from residents. The survey will appear to residents through digital ads in various locations such as news websites, social media platforms, blogs, and apps.

Based on responses, the survey will measure resident satisfaction regarding local services and quality of life in the city, while also identifying key concerns residents want the city to address.

In addition, the city will share a link with residents to participate

