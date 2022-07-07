Governor Greg Abbott funds Operation Lone Star to enhance border protection

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Earlier this morning Governor Abbott announced that his public safety office provided an additional $30 million in Operation Lone Star grant funding for Texas cities and counties to enhance border security operations and help deter criminal activity related to the border.

The grant is designed to help fund border towns and can be used differently in different areas.

From increasing the size of detention centers to reducing border-related criminal activity in Texas.

After speaking to Terrell County Sheriff Thaddeus Cleveland about the San Antonio incident last week we caught up with him again to learn more about this grant and what it does for counties that are near the border.

“He did approve another 30 million to border security for subsequent counties that are neighboring counties as well as some cities and towns.” Terrell County Sheriff, Thaddeus Cleveland

14 million of that will be available for border adjacent counties in September, but 16 million will be available on July 11th for any county or city that applies for the grant.

Cleveland also says governor Greg Abbott is doing things differently than anyone else that neighbors the southern border.

“Everyone I talked to supports the governor and what he’s doing for border security. He’s picking up the bill where the federal government is failing, and this is the federal government’s responsibility. And as we discussed before, we’re taking away time and resources from our sheriff’s office to serve our community and we’re having to assist the federal government in catching illegal aliens.” Cleveland

Even though the border is well over 4 hours away from the Midland and Odessa area, Sheriff Cleveland says illegal immigrants that cross the border do manage to make their way north to the Permian Basin.

“Midland and Odessa are a hub. The Permian basin is a hub because a lot of these groups are coming up to the Midland and Odessa area, they’re being put into stash houses where they’re kept for a week, maybe 2 weeks.” Cleveland

Governor Abbott also mentioned in a statement earlier, “While president Biden refuses to do his job and enforce the immigration laws enacted by Congress, the state of Texas is once again stepping up and taking unprecedented action to protect Americans and secure our southern border.”

Also, just a few hours Governor Greg Abbott issued an executive order authorizing the Texas National Guard and the Texas Department of Public Safety to apprehend illegal immigrants who illegally cross the border between ports of entry and return them to the border.

