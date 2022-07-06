UTPB cross country coach steps down

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - After seven seasons in charge of UT Permian Basin Cross Country, Head Coach Alick Musukuma has stepped down.

He will be taking a job at the Division I level. Musukuma will now be the head coach at Oral Roberts.

Musukuma helped coach Eric Flores to the first NCAA Championship appearance in program history last fall.

Flores and teammate Hector Sanchez both finished in the top 10 of the Lone Star Conference Championships, while Sanchez earned Freshman of the Year honors. In 2017 the Falcon men finished third in the LSC and earned a spot in the South Central Regional as a team.

He returns to Oral Roberts where he served as Head Coach of their cross country program and was an assistant with track and field. In 2005 he won the Summit League Cross Country Coach of the Year while at Oral Roberts.

