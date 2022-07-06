Midland Parks & Recreation to host pitch, hit and run skills competition

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -The City of Midland Parks and Recreation Division is inviting area youth to compete in Major League Baseball’s Pitch, Hit, and Run skills competition.

This free event is Tuesday, July 12th, 2022 at 6:00 – 8:00 pm at Momentum Bank Ball Park, 5514 Champions Drive, home of the Midland Rockhounds.

MLB Pitch Hit & Run is the Official Youth Skills Competition of Major League Baseball and allows baseball and softball participants the opportunity to advance through three levels of competition culminating at the MLB World Series.

The Pitch Hit and Run competition is for boys and girls 7-14 years old and consists of a series of movements that are important in baseball and softball. Athletes will be tested, and their measurements will be recorded.

Based on their scores in the pitch, hit, and run categories, they will be able to advance from the local event to a Team Championship held in an MLB stadium.

From the team championship, they will be able to qualify to attend the National Finals. The National Finals will be held at the MLB World Series.

All registration must be done online at www.midlandtexas.gov/pitchhitrun.

