Midland fisherman competes in professional fishing league

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Last week was the National Professional Fishing League in Michigan and a Midland professional fisherman, Dustin Perry, competed against other fishermen all around the United States.

The National Professional Fishing League is just two years old, but brings people from all over the United States to reel in the most weight to win.

Perry was invited for the first league last year and was invited back this year.

The league gives each fisherman three days to reel in the heaviest fish.

Each fisherman has a max of five fish to catch each day to total 15 on the final weigh in.

On the final day, the person with the most weight wins the top prize.

Perry says his first two days in this last league were tough, but that the experience is what makes him feel good.

“It was a great experience. I mean it was something we had to line out with work, with the family financially,” Perry said. “But once we got everything straight and sorted, it’s been something that is a blessing. Something we’ll do for years moving forward,”

Perry has been fishing in tournaments since he was five years old.

His father would take him to Lake Amistad to fish and says he’s loved it ever since.

Perry was born in Iraan and now resides in Midland with his wife and two kids and this league gives him and his family the chance to go on trips…

“My family loves it. When they can they travel with me, it’s a week long event and they get to see some neat places,” Perry said. “We get to have a lot of fun together. when they get to go it’s a team unit, they work their tails off too,”

To compete in the fishing league, there is a $5,000 fee that each competitor pays.

Each fisherman has to take their own gear, boat, and transportation.

Perry says that local sponsors in Midland and Odessa have granted him the opportunity to compete in this league..

Perry ranked 39th in this last competition, and was just half a pound away from ranking up one more place to win $8,000.

He says he plans to go back and win the main prize in Ohio in September.

