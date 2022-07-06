AST Space Mobile builds satellite in Midland to connect the world

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - From land to flight or festival to nature, AST Space Mobile, a local company is making it their mission to provide 4g and 5g networks all over the globe.

Space Mobile located right here in Midland has been around since 2017. Its mission is to ensure that the over 5 billion people on the planet that use a cell phone never lose internet access, and bring cellular broadband to approximately half of the world’s population who remain unconnected.

Even though there are over 5 billion people on earth with a cellphone. Coverage is not always guaranteed for those people. About half of humanity is not even connected and this is where AST found its inspiration to reach those people and bring them cellular connectivity at broadband speeds.

We’re developing a network of satellites that will be able to connect regular mobile phones directly to our satellite so that when you’re out of service with your mobile phone, you’ll be able to use our service and have connectivity again.” Chief Strategy Officer, Scott Wisniewski

Over the last 6 years, with all the hard work done by engineers to investors, AST Space Mobile is ready to send its final test satellite into space.

This satellite is called a low earth orbit or an LEO satellite which orbits the Earth in approximately 90 minutes and at an altitude of 1200 miles above the earth.

Most satellites that we use every day for 5g and LTE is an LEO satellites.

“It is called Blue Walker 3. It will be launched from Cape Canaveral in September on a Space X rocket and this will be the final test satellite for us to show the direct connectivity that we’re capable of.” Wisniewski

Space mobile is not a phone service however, they do work with cell phone companies to allow this connectivity.

“We don’t connect directly to customers ourselves, we’re a wholesale company. So we work with mobile network operators and cell companies around the world. To date, we have relationships in agreement with over 25 mobile network operators globally that represent nearly 2 billion subscribers.” Wisniewski

In the next few months, AST will be sending their prototype satellite Blue Walker 3 into space where they will test it out for 2-4 years but their commercial satellites can last 5-10 years which can match the trends cycle of cellular technology.

