Staying safe in and out of the water during the week of July 4th

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - For most Americans, Independence Day means hot dogs, cheeseburgers, and water. But that last one comes with a dangerous caveat.

The week of July 4th sees the most drownings out of any week of the year.

“We’ll definitely hit capacity at both pools,” said Midland Aquatics Coordinator Miranda Loustaunau Boswell. “It just gets crazy.”

It’s a day when seemingly everyone is in the water at Midland’s Washington Aquatic Center, except for the person who runs it.

“Since the season has started,” Boswell laughed. “I have not been in the water.”

Boswell might be a landlubber, but for everyone else who jumps into one of Midland’s two pools, it’s the biggest party of the year. That brings Rule #1 to the surface.

“Since we have so many more people, we just ask that parents really pay attention to their kids,” Boswell said. “Yes, we do have lifeguards up; however, it’s the parents whose focus needs to be on their kids.”

Each year, July 4th brings a flood of concerns, such as drowning. It’s the leading cause of death for children ages four and under and the second-leading cause for children under 14.

“The first defense is just not letting it happen at all,” Boswell said.

Boswell wants people to think of lifeguards as the last line of defense, while parents are the tip of the spear.

“Lifeguards are there to take care of you in a dangerous situation,” she said. “They’re not there to take care of you.”

Water-related incidents aren’t the only safety concern. It’s actually a lack of water causes the most problems. This brings us to rule #2.

“A lot of people are just so excited they don’t pay attention, and they don’t start drinking enough water,” Boswell said. “We’ve had a few people pass out.”

So, watch the kids and drink water. It sounds so simple (because it is). And maybe if you hold up your end of the bargain, Boswell can get off her feet and into the water.

“I’m here, and then I’m at Washington or Doug,” she said. “So, I just run back and forth for whatever the guards need.”

