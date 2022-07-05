Advertisement

Staying safe in and out of the water during the week of July 4th

The week of July 4th sees the highest spike in water-related deaths in the United States.
By Joshua Skinner
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - For most Americans, Independence Day means hot dogs, cheeseburgers, and water. But that last one comes with a dangerous caveat.

The week of July 4th sees the most drownings out of any week of the year.

“We’ll definitely hit capacity at both pools,” said Midland Aquatics Coordinator Miranda Loustaunau Boswell. “It just gets crazy.”

It’s a day when seemingly everyone is in the water at Midland’s Washington Aquatic Center, except for the person who runs it.

“Since the season has started,” Boswell laughed. “I have not been in the water.”

Boswell might be a landlubber, but for everyone else who jumps into one of Midland’s two pools, it’s the biggest party of the year. That brings Rule #1 to the surface.

“Since we have so many more people, we just ask that parents really pay attention to their kids,” Boswell said. “Yes, we do have lifeguards up; however, it’s the parents whose focus needs to be on their kids.”

Each year, July 4th brings a flood of concerns, such as drowning. It’s the leading cause of death for children ages four and under and the second-leading cause for children under 14.

“The first defense is just not letting it happen at all,” Boswell said.

Boswell wants people to think of lifeguards as the last line of defense, while parents are the tip of the spear.

“Lifeguards are there to take care of you in a dangerous situation,” she said. “They’re not there to take care of you.”

Water-related incidents aren’t the only safety concern. It’s actually a lack of water causes the most problems. This brings us to rule #2.

“A lot of people are just so excited they don’t pay attention, and they don’t start drinking enough water,” Boswell said. “We’ve had a few people pass out.”

So, watch the kids and drink water. It sounds so simple (because it is). And maybe if you hold up your end of the bargain, Boswell can get off her feet and into the water.

“I’m here, and then I’m at Washington or Doug,” she said. “So, I just run back and forth for whatever the guards need.”

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI logo.
Local law enforcement assist FBI at scene at Keystone Drive
Faith Ann Morgan
Missing Midland child found
Midland teenager killed in shooting
DPS Identifies remains as woman from Midland County reported missing in 2000
According to the Odessa Police Department, on July 3, 2022, at approximately 7:25 am, Odessa...
Fatal crash on 6100 Block of N. Grandview

Latest News

Staying safe during the week of July 4th
Greenwood Volunteer Fire Department
Greenwood Volunteer Fire Department hosts annual Fourth of July pancake breakfast
Greenwood Volunteer Fire Department
Greenwood Volunteer Fire Department hosted a free pancake breakfast
(File)(MGN)
Two dead in crash in Crane County after high-speed chase