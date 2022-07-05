Advertisement

Odessa Fire crews respond to early morning structure fire

Structure fire in northeast Odessa
Structure fire in northeast Odessa(Antrome Garcia)
By Matthew Alvarez
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

A large structure burned down early Tuesday morning in northeast Odessa.

Odessa Fire/Rescue says that they were called to the 5700 block of Colorado Avenue at 1:30 a.m. Tuesday for a structure on fire.

On scene, crews reported an over 4,000 square foot building engulfed in flames. Battalion Chief Quentin Dobmeier says that the building was not occupied at the time and was used primarily as a workshop and office. The structure is located behind the primary home on the property, which was not damaged.

Dobmeier says that crews remained on the scene until about 7:00 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The structure was a total loss.

