Midland and Odessa Fire Departments experience high volume of calls this 4th of July weekend

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Fireworks were set off by residents throughout the 4th of July weekend, and first responders were ready to respond.

We spoke to both the city of Midland and Odessa fire departments about this past weekend

Both the city of Midland and Odessa fire departments this past weekend experienced high amounts of calls of fires due to fireworks being set off in city limits even with there being no tolerance for them.

With fireworks comes fire and when fires are started, firefighters respond.

We had 37 calls related directly to fireworks. We also had a large increase in the number of grass fires, dumpster fires, and trash and rubbish fires that we would suspect were related to fireworks. We did have one structure fire that was directly related to fireworks.” Midland Fire Marshall, James Howard

“We had an increase in the number of calls. Nothing terrible compared to previous years. So it wasn’t as bad as it has been but there was an uptake of calls.“ Firefighter Paramedic for Odessa, Lucas Lacey

Over the weekend both cities combined had 22 grass fire calls, 31 outside calls and 7 structure fires.

Howard says even the smallest firework can be dangerous.

“They all have to be equally respected. Even the sparklers that we hand to the small children. The flame on the sparkler can be 1800 degrees. So you have to be mindful that you’re dealing with basically explosives.” Howard

Both departments noted that if you set off fireworks to be safe when doing so, fines can cost over 2000 dollars if you are caught setting them off in prohibited places or if you damage someone’s property.

