Ector County Library continues “Oceans of Possibilities” program

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -): The Ector County Library will continue its “Oceans of Possibilities” summer reading program.

Upcoming highlights in the coming weeks include:

-Ocean Painting on Wednesday, July 6, 3-4 p.m.

-Percy Jackson Sea of Monsters Book Club on Thursday, July 7, 3:30-5 p.m.

-Dungeons & Dragons on Thursday, July 14, 3:30-5 p.m.

-Ocean Story Cubes on Thursday, July 21, 3:30-5 p.m.

-And much more programming activities you can find on the library’s website: https://ector.lib.tx.us/The

