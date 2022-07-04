Advertisement

Star-Spangled Salute 2022 drew thousands of West Texans to Centennial Park

Star Spangled Salute Midland 2022
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 12:02 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Over ten thousand people were expected to be in attendance at Centennial Park throughout the day on Saturday.

CBS7′s very own Jay Hendricks and Mary Kate Hamilton were there to emcee the Star-Spangled Salute.

The Midland Chamber of Commerce had to prepare for the salute months in advance to make sure all goes well.

Planning for this event usually begins in January with the goal to get as many Midlanders out to celebrate as possible.

“We really wanted all of Midland to come out. We don’t care if you’re a Methodist or a Muslim, or black or white or brown. We want you to come out and all be together,” said Bobby Burns, President/CEO of the Midland Chamber of Commerce.

This is the second time the Star-Spangled Salute was held at Centennial Park.

