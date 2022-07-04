Midland fireworks stands opened for holiday

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -You probably have seen and maybe even bought fireworks from the stands that pop up around Midland and Odessa during the Fourth of July.

Truckload Fireworks Stand Manager Maria Vejas returns yearly to open her firework stand two weeks before the holiday begins.

“The first week is a little slow,” Vejas said. “Then the second week that’s when we start getting a little bit more customers, the last three days that’s whenever we get crazy busy.”

Vejar has been the manager of her stand located on the corner of Loop 250 and Country Road 1140 for the past three years.

The stand has regular customers that come from all over West Texas to buy fireworks from their stand in Midland.

“They buy, then they come back the next day, they want to buy more, then they come back the following day, they just keep coming back and buying more, they enjoy popping fireworks,”Vejas said.

Vejar runs the stand with the help of her son and other family members. Her sister also runs a stand right down the road.

The stand opens two weeks before the holiday and is open daily from 10 a.m. to midnight.

But, In all the years she has been in the business she never knows what to expect on any given night.

“We have our big buyers too, they come, sometimes they come close to midnight and buy everything out whatever is left,” Vejas said.

Almost every morning Vejas restocks her stand with a new truckload of fireworks from their warehouse in Odessa.

After midnight, the family makes sure to have their own fun with the fireworks to celebrate the holiday too.

“Once we close down we go and we enjoy our own fireworks too,” Vejas said.

Vejas says she plans to keep coming back yearly to sell fireworks during the Fourth of July.

