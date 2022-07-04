Advertisement

Meet and Greet for new Midland Animal Services Manager

Ty Coleman
Ty Coleman(CBS7 News)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -The City of Midland is excited to introduce Ty Coleman, Midland’s new Animal Services Manager.

You are invited to join him for an ice cream meet and greet on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the training room at the Animal Services facility, 1200 N. Fairgrounds Road, Midland, TX 79706.

This will be a come-and-go event and the public is invited.

Coleman has 10 years of Animal Services experience, having served in various roles, including kennel technician and field supervisor, in the DFW area. His most recent role was Animal Services Manager for the City of Sherman. During his free time, he likes to fish and hunt.

  • Plans and directs field and shelter activities.
  • His duties with Animal Services include:
  • Plans and directs field and shelter activities.
  • Prepares written communication and supervises special projects.
  • Makes decisions concerning animal dispositions and animal disease recognition.
  • Notifies the Texas Department of Health regarding zoonotic-related problems.
  • Prepares public relations and animal control programs.
  • Writes policies and procedures applicable to animal control issues.
  • Oversees criminal investigations and the preparation of court documents by Animal Control Officers.
  • Enforces Animal Control and City of Midland policies and procedures

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI logo.
Local law enforcement assist FBI at scene at Keystone Drive
Faith Ann Morgan
Missing Midland child found
Midland teenager killed in shooting
DPS Identifies remains as woman from Midland County reported missing in 2000
According to the Odessa Police Department, on July 3, 2022, at approximately 7:25 am, Odessa...
Fatal crash on 6100 Block of N. Grandview

Latest News

(Source: Pops in the Park)
25th Annual ‘Pops in the Park’ held at Comanche Trail Amphitheater
Star Spangled Salute
Star-Spangled Salute 2022 drew thousands of West Texans to Centennial Park
Millions turning to family and friends for financial help
Millions turning to family and friends for financial help
(Source: Firecracker Fandango | Downtown Odessa)
CBS7 and Telemundo 20 emceed the Firecracker Fandango in Odessa