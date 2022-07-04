Meet and Greet for new Midland Animal Services Manager

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -The City of Midland is excited to introduce Ty Coleman, Midland’s new Animal Services Manager.

You are invited to join him for an ice cream meet and greet on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the training room at the Animal Services facility, 1200 N. Fairgrounds Road, Midland, TX 79706.

This will be a come-and-go event and the public is invited.

Coleman has 10 years of Animal Services experience, having served in various roles, including kennel technician and field supervisor, in the DFW area. His most recent role was Animal Services Manager for the City of Sherman. During his free time, he likes to fish and hunt.

Plans and directs field and shelter activities.

His duties with Animal Services include:

Prepares written communication and supervises special projects.

Makes decisions concerning animal dispositions and animal disease recognition.

Notifies the Texas Department of Health regarding zoonotic-related problems.

Prepares public relations and animal control programs.

Writes policies and procedures applicable to animal control issues.

Oversees criminal investigations and the preparation of court documents by Animal Control Officers.

Enforces Animal Control and City of Midland policies and procedures

