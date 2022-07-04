Advertisement

Keep Midland Beautiful is reminding the public to clean up left over debris after the use of fireworks

Whether you’re lighting fireworks or having a picnic at the park, Keep Midland Beautiful asks that you put your trash in its proper place – in the trash can. or carry it home with you to dispose of.
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 8:42 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Keep Midland Beautiful is asking locals to do their part to keep their community clean.

They have one request... If you blow it up, clean it up.

Whether you’re lighting fireworks or having a picnic at the park, Keep Midland Beautiful asks that you put your trash in its proper place – in the trash can. or carry it home with you to dispose of.

They request that you don’t leave your trash at the park after your picnic or your fireworks along the roadside reminding locals that it’s up to you to keep Midland beautiful!

