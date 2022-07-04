Greenwood Volunteer Fire Department hosts annual Fourth of July pancake breakfast

GREENWOOD, Texas (KOSA) -This morning the Greenwood Volunteer Fire Department had its annual July Fourth Pancake Breakfast.

What better way to start your Fourth of July than with a free breakfast.

The community of Greenwood got to eat pancakes and bacon with a choice of juice, milk, or coffee.

The volunteer firefighters were at the station setting up chairs and tables since six in the morning.

The chief of the fire station Ray LeBlanc says that events like this help the community come together.

“Well, we’ve been doing this for 20 plus years and the whole purpose is to get to know our community and to have them come out and get to know the firefighters that protect them,” LeBlanc said.

The Greenwood Fire Department was established in 1984 and the department earns most of its funding from the community.

With holidays like the Fourth of July, they know that at any moment they can get a call to go put out a fire.

“Well, we reach out through our Facebook page to let them know that there’s a burn ban and what fireworks are legal and illegal,” LeBlanc said. " And I think it helps a lot and it helps keep the menaces out there catching their neighbor’s property on fire.”

The event also gives kids a chance to get on the firetruck, get a junior greenwood fire hat, and play with Angel, the stations dog.

The food and drinks were free, but the volunteer fire fighters chose to add a QR code connected to their Venmo account to see if anyone from the community wants to donate to their department.

Since their gear needs to be replaced constantly, they like to plan ahead.

About an hour and a half after the event ended, they got a call about a fire nearby and immediately responded.

Even though they ended up not being needed for that call, it just shows that these men are ready to respond at whatever time they need to.

