Advertisement

Suspect still at large in pursuit leading to crash

(KOSA)
By Micah Allen
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Sheriff Mike Griffis has confirmed that the suspect in the pursuit leading to a DPS Trooper crashing is still at large.

A DPS spokesperson has confirmed a DPS trooper was involved in a crash in Odessa on Monday.

The crash occurred at Casa Grande and Whitaker.

The crash happened after a pursuit.

The spokesperson says there were no injuries.

This is under investigation. CBS7 will add more details to this story as they are gathered.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI logo.
Local law enforcement assist FBI at scene at Keystone Drive
Faith Ann Morgan
Missing Midland child found
Midland teenager killed in shooting
DPS Identifies remains as woman from Midland County reported missing in 2000
According to the Odessa Police Department, on July 3, 2022, at approximately 7:25 am, Odessa...
Fatal crash on 6100 Block of N. Grandview

Latest News

Ty Coleman
Meet and Greet for new Midland Animal Services Manager
(Source: Pops in the Park)
25th Annual ‘Pops in the Park’ held at Comanche Trail Amphitheater
Star Spangled Salute
Star-Spangled Salute 2022 drew thousands of West Texans to Centennial Park
Millions turning to family and friends for financial help
Millions turning to family and friends for financial help