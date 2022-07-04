Suspect still at large in pursuit leading to crash
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Sheriff Mike Griffis has confirmed that the suspect in the pursuit leading to a DPS Trooper crashing is still at large.
A DPS spokesperson has confirmed a DPS trooper was involved in a crash in Odessa on Monday.
The crash occurred at Casa Grande and Whitaker.
The crash happened after a pursuit.
The spokesperson says there were no injuries.
This is under investigation. CBS7 will add more details to this story as they are gathered.
