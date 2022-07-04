Suspect still at large in pursuit leading to crash

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Sheriff Mike Griffis has confirmed that the suspect in the pursuit leading to a DPS Trooper crashing is still at large.

A DPS spokesperson has confirmed a DPS trooper was involved in a crash in Odessa on Monday.

The crash occurred at Casa Grande and Whitaker.

The crash happened after a pursuit.

The spokesperson says there were no injuries.

This is under investigation. CBS7 will add more details to this story as they are gathered.

