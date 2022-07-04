Advertisement

CBS7 and Telemundo 20 emceed the Firecracker Fandango in Odessa

The event took up ten blocks in downtown Odessa and every block had different activities like face painting, bouncy houses, food trucks, a car show, and live music to enjoy.
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 8:55 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - After a two-year hiatus, the Firecracker Fandango returned to the city of Odessa on Saturday.

CBS7′s very own Hannah Burbank and Telemundo 20′s Patsy Casas were there to emcee the event.

A Firecracker Fandango volunteer spoke with CBS7 and mentioned that this event means the world to her.

“I went here when I was younger, a little kid, and it was really fun because there was a lot of different things. This is actually the biggest I’ve seen it, but I remember when I was younger I always remember like getting that light-up smores and everything, and the fireworks. I love fireworks and that’s very special to me,” said Amara Machuca, a Firecracker Fandango volunteer.

If you wish to volunteer for the Firecracker Fandango in 2023, call Downtown Odessa at (432)335-4682.

