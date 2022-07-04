25th Annual ‘Pops in the Park’ held at Comanche Trail Amphitheater

BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) - Big Spring’s 25th Annual Independence Day celebration ‘Pops in the Park’ took place at the Comanche Trail Park Amphitheater on Sunday evening.

This family tradition is attended and loved by many across West Texas.

The fireworks were accompanied by the big spring symphony and chorus.

CBS7′s very own chief photographer Reilly Strand was out there on the scene to broadcast the festivities going on at the event.

Attendance to the ‘Pops in the Park’ show was free to the public, so if you were not able to make it tonight be sure to check out all the fun next year.

