Fatal crash on 6100 Block of N. Grandview

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Odessa Police Department, on July 3, 2022, at approximately 7:25 am, Odessa Police and Odessa Fire Rescue responded to the 6100 Block of N. Grandview in reference to a two-vehicle collision.

The investigation determined that a tan 2016 Honda Accord operated by Alyssa McDowell, 23, was traveling northbound on N. Grandview. Celeste Lopez, 19, was also a passenger in the Honda Accord. McDowell failed to maintain lane and struck a black 2007 GMC Sierra. The GMC Sierra was operated by Paulo Mercado, 24, traveling southbound.

McDowell was pronounced dead at the scene. Mercado and Lopez were transported to Medical Center Hospital. Next of kin has been notified.

