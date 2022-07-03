Curbside Bistro offered free food to West Texans throughout the community

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Curbside Bistro opened its doors bright and early on Sunday morning to give out free breakfast to West Texans.

The food was being distributed through the drive-thru lane and many volunteers showed up to help prepare the plates of food.

The restaurant made over 400 plates within one hour and the reasoning behind the giveaway was planned for some time after the water break line issue that occurred last month in Odessa.

Executive chef Alejandro Barrientos told CBS7 that being able to provide meals for members of the community is a heartwarming feeling.

“It’s heartwarming to see how something so small like a meal can light up somebody’s life, you know, and so I think that’s what we’re here to do,” said Executive chef Alejandro Barrientos. “That’s why it’s so important to give back because we’re so intertwined with this community, so it’s just like feeding my friend, feeding my family, or you come over to my house. That’s exactly how we see it.”

Curbside Bistro is looking into possibly offering more free food giveaways for the community in the future. For more information on Curbside Bistro, click here.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.