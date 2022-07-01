Operation Lone Star seizing record amounts of Fentanyl, DPS crime lab finds Fentanyl in most street drugs

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Governor Greg Abbott, the Texas Department of Public Safety, and the Texas National Guard are continuing to work together to secure the border, stop the smuggling of drugs, weapons, and people into Texas, and prevent, detect, and interject in criminal behavior between ports of entry.

Since the launch of Operation Lone Star, the multi-agency effort has led to more than 270,400 illegal immigrant apprehensions and more than 16,700 criminal arrests, with more than 14,000 felony charges reported. More than 5,600 weapons and more than $42.8 million in currency have been seized. Additionally, law enforcement has turned back more than 22,700 migrants from crossing the border.

Abbott released the following statement:

“Until President Biden decides to uphold immigration laws passed by Congress, the State of Texas will continue utilizing every tool available to secure the border and keep Texans – and Americans – safe.”

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.