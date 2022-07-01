Advertisement

Operation Lone Star seizing record amounts of Fentanyl, DPS crime lab finds Fentanyl in most street drugs

Governor Abbott received a briefing from state medical and emergency response experts on the...
Governor Abbott received a briefing from state medical and emergency response experts on the current status of the COVID-19 pandemic and the state’s ongoing response to the virus.(Office of the Texas Governor)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Governor Greg Abbott, the Texas Department of Public Safety, and the Texas National Guard are continuing to work together to secure the border, stop the smuggling of drugs, weapons, and people into Texas, and prevent, detect, and interject in criminal behavior between ports of entry.

Since the launch of Operation Lone Star, the multi-agency effort has led to more than 270,400 illegal immigrant apprehensions and more than 16,700 criminal arrests, with more than 14,000 felony charges reported. More than 5,600 weapons and more than $42.8 million in currency have been seized. Additionally, law enforcement has turned back more than 22,700 migrants from crossing the border.

Abbott released the following statement:

“Until President Biden decides to uphold immigration laws passed by Congress, the State of Texas will continue utilizing every tool available to secure the border and keep Texans – and Americans – safe.”

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new dress code severely limits what girls can wear to school.
New dress code outlaws dresses and skirts in Texas school district
FBI logo.
Local law enforcement assist FBI at scene at Keystone Drive
Midland teenager killed in shooting
Governor Abbott issues statement on overturning of Roe v. Wade
Governor Abbott issues statement on overturning of Roe v. Wade
DPS Identifies remains as woman from Midland County reported missing in 2000

Latest News

Nathan Peter Gordon
Man convicted in machete assault
“Now we need them to deliver,” says Sec. Buttigieg as flight cancellations increase
“Now we need them to deliver,” says Sec. Buttigieg as flight cancellations increase
Midland Meat Company 4th of July Burger Kit
Midland Meat Company 4th of July Burger Kit
Animal shelter warns pet owners of holiday weekend.
Animal shelter warns pet owners ahead of fireworks