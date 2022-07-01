Odessa Police Department and Ector County are ready for 4th of July Weekend

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - It is officially the 4th of July weekend and local law enforcement is ready for this weekend.

4th of July weekend isn’t just all about the BBQ, for adults, a BBQ might include an alcoholic drink, so police departments are reminding people to drink responsibly and keep West Texas roads safe for everyone this holiday weekend.

The biggest risk on the road is drinking and driving and The Odessa Police Department and Ector County are ready to make West Texas roads safe.

“We’ll have extra officers out and about on the lookout for DWI violations and other things. It’s also important for people to report them to us. So if you see something say something. “Community Relations Officer, Steve LeSueur

Getting behind the wheel while intoxicated can destroy not just your family’s life but another family’s life when there are options to get home safely.

“You know drinking and driving are not worth it. There are so many options now you can call an Uber or a Lyft. It’s not worth it. It’s not worth risking your life or someone else’s life.” LeSueur

When holiday weekends happen there’s more activity going on throughout the city, for the 4th of July law enforcement says the number one call this weekend will be fireworks going off in city limits or gunshots called in.

The rise in the number of calls and traffic stops may surprise you.

“But I would say anywhere between 20 and 40 percent increase in the number of calls on a holiday weekend, especially at night. With this being a Monday, of course, our busy days are going to be Friday, Saturday, and Sunday night.” Sheriff for Ector County, Mike Griffis

Both Griffis and LeSueur said there is no tolerance for fireworks in the city limits and if you get caught setting them off you will get a fine.

