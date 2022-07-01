MCSO asking for help finding missing child

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -The Midland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing person.

Faith Ann Morgan, 16, was last seen on May 22, 2022, wearing a black spaghetti strap dress with a black and green swimsuit. Faith has green eyes, brown hair, and weighs approximately 150 lbs. to 160lbs., and is approximately 4′9″ to 5′2″ tall.

Anyone with information about where Faith may be can call the Midland County Sheriff’s Office at 432-688-4620.

