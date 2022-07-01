Advertisement

MCSO asking for help finding missing child

Faith Ann Morgan
Faith Ann Morgan(Midland Police Department)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -The Midland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing person.

Faith Ann Morgan, 16, was last seen on May 22, 2022, wearing a black spaghetti strap dress with a black and green swimsuit. Faith has green eyes, brown hair, and weighs approximately 150 lbs. to 160lbs., and is approximately 4′9″ to 5′2″ tall.

Anyone with information about where Faith may be can call the Midland County Sheriff’s Office at 432-688-4620.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new dress code severely limits what girls can wear to school.
New dress code outlaws dresses and skirts in Texas school district
FBI logo.
Local law enforcement assist FBI at scene at Keystone Drive
Midland teenager killed in shooting
Governor Abbott issues statement on overturning of Roe v. Wade
Governor Abbott issues statement on overturning of Roe v. Wade
DPS Identifies remains as woman from Midland County reported missing in 2000

Latest News

Forget Self-Help: Reexamining the Golden Rule
Thomas Fellows discusses new book
Governor Abbott received a briefing from state medical and emergency response experts on the...
Operation Lone Star seizing record amounts of Fentanyl, DPS crime lab finds Fentanyl in most street drugs
Nathan Peter Gordon
Man convicted in machete assault
“Now we need them to deliver,” says Sec. Buttigieg as flight cancellations increase
“Now we need them to deliver,” says Sec. Buttigieg as flight cancellations increase