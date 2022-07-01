Advertisement

Man convicted in machete assault

Nathan Peter Gordon
Nathan Peter Gordon(Ector County Sheriff's Office)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - An Ector County jury found Nathan Peter Gordon, 31, guilty of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon Thursday.

Gordon was arrested on September 13, 2021, for intentionally and knowingly threatening the victim with imminent bodily injury with a deadly weapon, a machete.

The jury sentenced him to two years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Correctional Institutions Division, and placed him on community supervision for four years.

He was indicted on October 19, 2021.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new dress code severely limits what girls can wear to school.
New dress code outlaws dresses and skirts in Texas school district
FBI logo.
Local law enforcement assist FBI at scene at Keystone Drive
Midland teenager killed in shooting
Governor Abbott issues statement on overturning of Roe v. Wade
Governor Abbott issues statement on overturning of Roe v. Wade
DPS Identifies remains as woman from Midland County reported missing in 2000

Latest News

Governor Abbott received a briefing from state medical and emergency response experts on the...
Operation Lone Star seizing record amounts of Fentanyl, DPS crime lab finds Fentanyl in most street drugs
“Now we need them to deliver,” says Sec. Buttigieg as flight cancellations increase
“Now we need them to deliver,” says Sec. Buttigieg as flight cancellations increase
Midland Meat Company 4th of July Burger Kit
Midland Meat Company 4th of July Burger Kit
Animal shelter warns pet owners of holiday weekend.
Animal shelter warns pet owners ahead of fireworks