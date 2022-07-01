Man convicted in machete assault

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - An Ector County jury found Nathan Peter Gordon, 31, guilty of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon Thursday.

Gordon was arrested on September 13, 2021, for intentionally and knowingly threatening the victim with imminent bodily injury with a deadly weapon, a machete.

The jury sentenced him to two years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Correctional Institutions Division, and placed him on community supervision for four years.

He was indicted on October 19, 2021.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.