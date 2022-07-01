Firecracker Fandango returns after two year hiatus

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -After two years of absence since the pandemic began, the firecracker fandango event is back in downtown odessa.

The event will have sections for your little ones to play, and a variety of food trucks to choose from.

With big events like this one, planning ahead of time is what was key for the board members of Downtown Odessa.

Since the firecracker fandango was postponed the last two years, they decided to come back with an even bigger event.

The event will take up ten blocks in Downtown Odessa and every block has a different section.

Some previous traditions like the car show, face paintings, food trucks and of course fireworks will return.

There are new elements like a local vendors market and a battle of the bands inside Ector Theatre.

The Executive Director of Downtown Odessa, Casey Hallmark says that a lot of preparation was done in advance and that they had help from different departments of the City of Odessa

“Everybody’s involved. fire, police, traffic, street department, city managers office. Everyone comes together and we figure out what’s gonna be the best footprint to accomplish our goal,” Hallmark said.

The streets that will be closed for the day are from Sixth street, Texas avenue, Second street, North Lincoln avenue, West Third street, North Sam Houston and West Fifth street.

If you want to take a look at the layout, Downtown Odessa’s Facebook page and webpage has a map of the event.

Hallmark says that the community had requests of what events they can add for adults.

“It’s the first time we have a vendors market. we had some citizens tell us that they would like more things for adults to do at Fandango. So we thought that this would be a good addition. gives them the opportunity to shop with local vendors.” Hallmark said

The main stage performances will start at 6:15 p.m. with Tommy Tarango performing first.

Then Rick Trevino will perform from 8:15 p.m. until 9:45 p.m.

Trevino was set to perform at Firecracker Fandango 2020, but couldn’t because the event was postponed.

Downtown Odessa will begin to block off streets tomorrow morning .

And the event begins at six and finishes after the firework show ends at ten.

