Pfluger Statement on SCOTUS EPA ruling

WASHINGTON, DC (KOSA) -Thursday, Congressman August Pfluger released a statement following the Supreme Court of the United States ruling in West Virginia v. EPA, which curbs the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) authority to shut down American energy production:

“Democrats have long weaponized the EPA against American energy producers, and today, SCOTUS rightly ruled these radical climate actions unlawful. Private industry has already made significant strides to reduce harmful pollutants—even outpacing previous targets. We don’t need top-down regulations, we need the federal government to get out of the way and let the industry provide affordable, reliable energy for American families. SCOTUS is right to reject this overreach and clarify that unelected bureaucrats who answer only to climate alarmists do not have the power to shut down American energy production.”

You can read more on this ruling here.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.