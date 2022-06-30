Advertisement

Pfluger Statement on SCOTUS EPA ruling

United States Supreme Court
United States Supreme Court(MGN Online / Phil Roeder / CC BY 2.0)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, DC (KOSA) -Thursday, Congressman August Pfluger released a statement following the Supreme Court of the United States ruling in West Virginia v. EPA, which curbs the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) authority to shut down American energy production:

“Democrats have long weaponized the EPA against American energy producers, and today, SCOTUS rightly ruled these radical climate actions unlawful. Private industry has already made significant strides to reduce harmful pollutants—even outpacing previous targets. We don’t need top-down regulations, we need the federal government to get out of the way and let the industry provide affordable, reliable energy for American families. SCOTUS is right to reject this overreach and clarify that unelected bureaucrats who answer only to climate alarmists do not have the power to shut down American energy production.”

You can read more on this ruling here.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new dress code severely limits what girls can wear to school.
New dress code outlaws dresses and skirts in Texas school district
FBI logo.
Local law enforcement assist FBI at scene at Keystone Drive
Governor Abbott issues statement on overturning of Roe v. Wade
Governor Abbott issues statement on overturning of Roe v. Wade
Midland teenager killed in shooting
DPS Identifies remains as woman from Midland County reported missing in 2000

Latest News

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has ordered the state’s child welfare agency to investigate reports of...
Governor Abbott reacts to West Virginia vs. EPA ruling
Mug shot of Jose Salvador Lopez Grijalva
Brewster County Sheriff’s Office makes human smuggling arrest
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, center, at a press conference with Texas Solicitor General...
Paxton reacts to SCOTUS decision to let Biden admin abandon Remain-in-Mexico program
Justin Chavez will compete in the FITASC event in the junior category this July.
Andrews teen, father prepare for World Shooting Championships