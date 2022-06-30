Paxton reacts to SCOTUS decision to let Biden admin abandon Remain-in-Mexico program

AUSTIN, Texas (KOSA) - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton released a statement following a decision by the Supreme Court Thursday to allow the Biden Administration to abandon the Remain-In-Mexico program.

The 5-4 decision reverses lower-court wins against the Biden Administration on the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), also known as the Remain-in-Mexico Program.

“Today’s decision by the U.S. Supreme Court is an unfortunate one, and I believe it was wrongly decided. Over a year ago, Texas and Missouri sued the Biden Administration for illegally abandoning MPP. I won in district court and then won again on appeal. The Administration dragged its feet and refused to implement this effective program in good faith, allowing hundreds of thousands of illegals to pour over the border month after month. Today’s decision makes the border crisis worse. But it’s not the end. I’ll keep pressing forward and focus on securing the border and keeping our communities safe in the dozen other immigration suits I’m litigating in court.”

Attorney General Paxton expressed his agreement with Justice Alito’s dissent, which read in part:

“When it appears that [an] alien[] is not admissible, may the Government simply release the alien in this country and hope that the alien will show up for the hearing at which his or her entitlement to remain will be decided? Congress has provided a clear answer to that question, and the answer is no,” said Justice Alito. “Those requirements, as we have held, are mandatory.”

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.