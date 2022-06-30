Midland Meat Company 4th of July Burger Kit

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Over in Midland one local market is offering a great deal for your 4th of July cookout.

It includes your burger, buns, patties, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cheese, and pickles.

However, over the last 3 years, the national price for a burger kit has gone up nearly 17%. Back in 2020, the cost for a cookout was 59.66 and today it is 69.68.

One local company is making sure your party doesn’t cost nearly 70 dollars.

The Midland Meat Company has been operating since 2015 providing top-of-the-line quality beef to the locals in the Permian Basin.

Now it’s offering a deal to make your 4th of July a great holiday, and a bit cheaper with its burger kit.

“It’s 4.99 per patty, a minimum of 8. It includes all your half-pound Wagyu patties. It includes lettuce, tomato pickles, onions, cheese, and buns.”GM of Midland Meat Company, Adrian Vargas

For a minimum of 8 burgers, it would cost 40 dollars, compared to other grocery stores in the area where you would pay just under 44 dollars for something similar.

The 4th of July is one of the most popular BBQ weekends, so there are a lot of orders.

“Currently, right around 1000 patties that have been ordered that are part of this burger setup.” Vargas

Dr. Roger Cryan with the American Farm Bureau has done studies on how prices have been affected over the past year.

“A cookout including all the fixings is for 10 people at 69 dollars and 68 cents. That works out to 7 dollars per person um that is an affordable price for many Americans but it is a 17% increase from last year. About a 10-dollar increase.” American Farm Bureau Foundation Chief Economist, Dr. Roger Cryan

The Midland meat Market says its prices are low since they aren’t affected by commodities because the owners raise all the beef sold in the store.

