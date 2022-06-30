Advertisement

Governor Abbott reacts to West Virginia vs. EPA ruling

By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KOSA) -Governor Greg Abbott today issued a statement after the Supreme Court ruled against EPA overreach in West Virginia v. EPA:

“I applaud the Supreme Court’s decision to invalidate the EPA’s power grab and rein in this lawless Biden Administration. Texas joined other States in this case to stop D.C. bureaucrats from imposing costly regulations without any authority from the people’s elected representatives in Congress. Today’s landmark victory against an out-of-control administration is also a big win for Americans who worry about skyrocketing energy costs due to expensive federal regulations that threaten our energy industry. President Biden cannot keep attacking the energy industry and the hardworking men and women who power our nation.”

