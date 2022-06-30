Brewster County Sheriff’s Office makes human smuggling arrest
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BREWSTER COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) -Wednesday afternoon, Brewster County Deputies and US Border Patrol Agents were following a group of people who were trespassing on private property, North of Marathon.
While on foot in the area, they saw a vehicle that was identified as possibly being in the area to pick up the suspects. A stop was conducted, based on a traffic violation.
The driver, Jose Salvador Lopez Grijalva, was found to be transporting the 2 suspects. The suspects, illegal immigrants from Mexico, were taken to Border Patrol Agents.
Lopez Grijalva was charged with 2 counts of smuggling of persons.
