Brewster County Sheriff’s Office makes human smuggling arrest

BREWSTER COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) -Wednesday afternoon, Brewster County Deputies and US Border Patrol Agents were following a group of people who were trespassing on private property, North of Marathon.

While on foot in the area, they saw a vehicle that was identified as possibly being in the area to pick up the suspects. A stop was conducted, based on a traffic violation.

The driver, Jose Salvador Lopez Grijalva, was found to be transporting the 2 suspects. The suspects, illegal immigrants from Mexico, were taken to Border Patrol Agents.

Lopez Grijalva was charged with 2 counts of smuggling of persons.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.