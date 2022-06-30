Andrews teen, father prepare for World Shooting Championships

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - On the range, Justin Chavez has a look of steel.

A year ago, Justin was winning clay shooting titles in San Antonio. Now, he has the opportunity for something much bigger.

“This is a huge achievement for me, making Team USA,” Justin said.

When CBS7 last profiled Justin, he was a senior at the Trinity School in Midland.

Fourteen months later, he’s representing his country on the world stage.

It’s a big step up.

Chavez bested over 300 other shooters for his spot, one of three juniors to qualify for the FITASC event at the 44th World Sporting Championships in Italy.

The event, which takes place in mid-July, is different than most American clay shoots, requiring shooters to walk from station to station in the hilly northern Italian landscape.

“You know this is something that’s not very easy, Jesus Chavez, Justin’s father, said. “It’s a pretty tough deal.”

So, Justin is thinking small. He’s lost 30 lbs in three months to prepare for the grueling course.

But it’s not only Justin dropping the pounds. Jesus has lost weight as well.

This time last year, Jesus was drastically overweight and suffering from it. His health caused him to miss two events earlier this year. In his condition, he wouldn’t be able to see his son compete on the world stage.

“I told myself I had to get healthy in order to make the trip,” Jesus said.

Jesus decided he needed to lose 160 lbs in six months.

“That wasn’t something easy,” he quipped.

As of this story, he’s lost 157 pounds. He’s become a shell of his former self, not just for himself but for his son.

“It was also to show him that your mind is stronger than anything in the world,” Jesus said. “If you believe in it, you can do it.”

Now, in a couple of weeks, although a bit smaller, father and son will travel together to conquer the world.

“I have confidence in not only my team but in myself that I can compete at the world level,” Justin said.

