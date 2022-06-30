Advertisement

12-year-old boy found dead in pool at summer camp, coroner says

The boy had been reported missing for several hours prior to being found in the pool just...
The boy had been reported missing for several hours prior to being found in the pool just before 2 a.m. Thursday.(Boggy via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW FREEDOM, Penn. (Gray News) – A 12-year-old boy was found dead in a pool at a summer camp in Pennsylvania, according to the York County Coroner.

The boy had been reported missing for several hours prior to being found in the pool just before 2 a.m. Thursday.

According to the coroner, the boy was part of a youth group that had been at the Summit Grove Campground.

The coroner did not release further info, but said next of kin was notified.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new dress code severely limits what girls can wear to school.
New dress code outlaws dresses and skirts in Texas school district
FBI logo.
Local law enforcement assist FBI at scene at Keystone Drive
Governor Abbott issues statement on overturning of Roe v. Wade
Governor Abbott issues statement on overturning of Roe v. Wade
Midland teenager killed in shooting
DPS Identifies remains as woman from Midland County reported missing in 2000

Latest News

FILE - Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson smiles as Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Ala.,...
Ketanji Brown Jackson sworn in, becomes 1st Black woman on Supreme Court
Federal law enforcement is investigating the New York Police Department’s treatment of sex...
Justice Department to probe work of NYPD sex crimes unit
Faith Victoria Kemp
Woman faces homicide charge after deputies said she used meth during pregnancy
By a 6-3 vote Thursday, with conservatives in the majority, the Supreme Court said that the...
Supreme Court limits EPA in curbing power plant emissions
FILE - Travelers queue up at the north security checkpoint in the main terminal of Denver...
All eyes on airlines as July Fourth holiday weekend nears