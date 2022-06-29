Star-Spangled Salute coming to Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -It’s Fourth of July weekend. And multiple West Texas cities are planning firework shows.

One is The Star-Spangled Salute in downtown Midland.

The event will be at Centennial Park from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Over 10,000 people are expected in Centennial Park throughout the day on Saturday.

This is the second time the star-spangled salute will be in Centennial Park in downtown Midland.

This Saturday you’ll find food, a fun zone, live performances, and of course, fireworks to top it all off.

A new strategy that they made for this year’s event, is the placement of where the fireworks are going to be launched.

Christine Dooley, Vice President of Chamber Relations, spoke on the new plans.

" We are launching the fireworks off of the bush convention center,” Dooley said. “They’re close proximity fireworks so they’re a lot safer than you typically see used. And we think it’s going to be a show to remember because it hasn’t been done before and it’ll be closer to the crowd, so they’ll be able to get that upfront personal experience.”

One of the first events will be the 59th annual Children’s Sidewalk Parade.

And if you want your child to be in the parade, registration begins at 9 a.m.

Dooley says there are benefits of having the event outdoors despite the heat.

“We just understand that the community will do what they think is best,” Dooley said. “It’s an outdoor event in the open air which is safer and we’re happy about that.”

The food court will be open all day and if you want to have a drink, there will be a beer garden that is going to be open from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The Midland Chamber of Commerce had to prepare for the salute months in advance to make sure all goes well.

And the planning of this event usually begins in January.

Parking can be difficult in the downtown Midland area. But there’s going to be multiple parking lots available around the park.

