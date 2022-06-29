Advertisement

Midland Police looking for person of interest in shooting

(KOSA)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Midland Police Department is asking for help identifying a person of interest in a homicide investigation.

Midland Police confirmed this is related to a shooting in Midland Sunday.

The person was seen running away from the area of Spectrum Apartments, 4331 W. Dengar on, Sunday, June 26, 2022, at around 11 a.m. He is described as a young Hispanic man wearing a red hoodie and carrying a black backpack at the time of the incident.

If anyone has any information regarding the identity of this person, it would be worth up to $1,000 cash.

Call Midland Crime Stoppers at 694-TIPS, go to our website 694TIPS.com, or download our crime stoppers app called “P3 TIPS” and submit an anonymous mobile tip. No caller ID is ever used, and you will remain anonymous

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new dress code severely limits what girls can wear to school.
New dress code outlaws dresses and skirts in Texas school district
FBI logo.
Local law enforcement assist FBI at scene at Keystone Drive
One person killed in crash involving semi truck
Governor Abbott issues statement on overturning of Roe v. Wade
Governor Abbott issues statement on overturning of Roe v. Wade
Midland teenager killed in shooting

Latest News

Garza participated in a Zoom interview with CBS7's Joshua Skinner about the Roe v. Wade ruling,...
CBS7 interviews AG candidate Rochelle Garza about Roe v. Wade ruling
CBS7 interviews AG candidate Rochelle Garza about Roe v. Wade ruling
CBS7 Small Business Summer: SisterDough continues to defy the odds
CBS7 Small Business Summer: SisterDough continues to defy the odds
We’ve been preparing drivers for some changes in Lexington.
Accident on 1788 and 191 causes road closure