Midland Police looking for person of interest in shooting

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Midland Police Department is asking for help identifying a person of interest in a homicide investigation.

Midland Police confirmed this is related to a shooting in Midland Sunday.

The person was seen running away from the area of Spectrum Apartments, 4331 W. Dengar on, Sunday, June 26, 2022, at around 11 a.m. He is described as a young Hispanic man wearing a red hoodie and carrying a black backpack at the time of the incident.

If anyone has any information regarding the identity of this person, it would be worth up to $1,000 cash.

Call Midland Crime Stoppers at 694-TIPS, go to our website 694TIPS.com, or download our crime stoppers app called “P3 TIPS” and submit an anonymous mobile tip. No caller ID is ever used, and you will remain anonymous

