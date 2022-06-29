Manuel’s Tortilla Factory helps employees during waterline break

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -If you remember the water line break in Odessa three weeks ago, then you should remember the story on Manuel’s Tortilla Factory.

They lost six thousand dollars worth of corn used to make their tortillas. We caught up with the owner, Manuel Gonzales to see how his business is doing and about what Mr. Gonzalez did for his employees.

Manuel’s has been a staple in the Permian Basin for over 75 years and during those 75 years, a small business like Manuel’s builds a bond with its employees where you don’t see each other as co-workers but more as family.

During the week the water was out, Manuel’s lost over twenty thousand dollars in revenue because their food went bad.

Yet, Manuel still paid his employees even though they weren’t in the factory on the job.

“It’s not because I’m such a nice guy. But these people have to buy food, have to buy gasoline, have to pay rent, pay electricity. As you know all those are up and I just couldn’t let them down by staying home and not paying them.” President of Manuel’s Tortilla Factory, Manuel Gonzalez

We met up with one employee who’s been there for 30 years and says just how grateful she is to have a boss like Manuel and what it means to her to know she has someone who will take care of her.

He’s a wonderful man for thinking about his employees and worrying about us. Having to pay for gas and buy groceries and how nowadays inflation is up he thought about his employees and helped us out a lot. Line Packer at Manuel’s, Alicia Duran

Manuel also commented on why he did what he did and how great his workers are.

“I’ll tell you why. I say most of my employees are very loyal. We don’t have a lot of turnovers.” Gonzalez

Manuel also mentioned that they are almost caught up at where their production should be from the missed time.

