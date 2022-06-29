Advertisement

Guatemalan citizen sentenced for assaulting a federal officer

(MGN)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALPINE, Texas (KOSA) -– Robinson Mendoza-Gomez, 22, a Guatemalan citizen, was sentenced on Monday to 21 months for assaulting a federal officer.

According to court documents, on December 14, 2021, Border Patrol agents near Van Horn attempted to apprehend a group of suspected illegal immigrants. Mendoza demanded one of the agents release a person in the group. Mendoza then charged and struck the agent injuring the agent’s face.

“The men and women of the United States Border Patrol work tirelessly to keep our borders safe every day,” FBI El Paso Special Agent in Charge Jeffrey R. Downey said. “Assaults on Border Patrol agents or any other law enforcement officer will not be tolerated and will be investigated swiftly by our office so they can continue to carry out their sworn duty to protect our community and nation.”

On March 2, 2022, Mendoza pleaded guilty to one count of forcibly assaulting a federal officer. Mendoza has remained in federal custody since his arrest on December 14, 2021.

