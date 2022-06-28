Advertisement

Senior Life Midland raises money with March for Meals

Senior Life Midland
Senior Life Midland(.)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -A recent event by Senior Life Midland helped to bring in almost $50,000 dollars to help provide meals for homebound seniors.

CBS7 is a longtime sponsor of senior life.

The event was held a Midland College and the goal was to raise enough money for 6,000 meals.

It costs $8 dollars a meal and they could still use your help.

If you would like to donate call senior life midland at 432-689-7231.

They also need volunteers to deliver meals.

You can donate here as well.

