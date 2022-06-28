Midland College program receives grant from Stanley Black & Decker

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Midland College was named as one of the first Stanley Black & Decker “Empower Makers” Global Impact Challenge recipients.

The grant was presented to MC’s Energy Technology department for efforts to help close the trade skills gap and support workforce development initiatives.

Stanley Black & Decker evaluated 240 entrants based on number of people served, outcomes projected, sustainable impact, depth of programs and diversity, among many other considerations. Midland College was selected as one of 86 organizations that will help skill and reskill roughly 180,000 participants in 2022.

“One of our most vital roles as a community college is to help supply the current Permian Basin labor market,” MC President Dr. Steve Thomas said. “We are proud of the work that we do to provide West Texans with training and education programs that lead to high-wage, high-demand careers and to provide local businesses with potential employees who will be able to start work as competent, valuable workers. I wish to commend Stanley Black & Decker for recognizing this goal and helping us fulfill it.”

MC received the grant in the form of a tool donation that will enhance students’ experiences with hands-on training in the latest technology. The donation is valued at $25,000.

“Stanley Black & Decker is immensely proud to support Midland College as they work to skill and reskill the next generation of trade professionals,” Stanley Black & Decker Vice President of Social Impact Diane Cantello said. “Our purpose is to support ‘Those Who Make the World.’ Funding educational programs that revitalize trade careers directly connects to our core mission. Thanks to this year’s Makers Grant Recipients, together we will be one step closer to closing the trade skills gap.”

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.