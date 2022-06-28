Advertisement

2 young brothers, ages 3 and 4, drown in backyard pool at Arizona home

The two brothers, ages 3 and 4, were found in a backyard pool. (Source: Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GLENDALE, Ariz. (KTVK/KPHO/Gray News) – Two young brothers are dead after they drowned in a backyard pool Friday evening at a home in Arizona.

According to Glendale police, the boys were just 3 and 4 years old.

Fire officials said one of the boys got into the pool to try to save his brother, who went underwater. Both boys ended up drowning.

When first responders arrived, the parents were performing CPR on the boys. The brothers were rushed to the hospital.

On Saturday, the day after the drownings, crews announced that one of the boys had died and the other was listed in critical condition. Two days later, on Monday, police confirmed that the second child had also died.

It’s unclear how long the boys were underwater in the pool. Firefighters said the pool didn’t have a fence around it. An investigation is still underway.

