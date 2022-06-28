Trench collapse buries two workers in Jarrell

JARRELL, Texas (KWTX) - Two people were trapped about 17 feet underground after a trench collapsed Tuesday morning, KWTX has confirmed.

An official at the scene said the call was received at about 8:40 a.m.

The collapse happened at a construction site in the 13600 block of North I-35 Frontage Road. The cause is still unknown at this time.

An official said the status of the workers buried is unknown and could not confirm whether crews are working to rescue the workers or recover their bodies.

Rescue crews from Round Rock, Georgetown and Austin are the scene.

This is a developing story. No further information is available at this time.

