Advertisement

Trench collapse buries two workers in Jarrell

Trench collapse in Jarrell, Texas
Trench collapse in Jarrell, Texas(Royden Ogletree for KWTX)
By Rosemond Crown and Royden Ogletree
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JARRELL, Texas (KWTX) - Two people were trapped about 17 feet underground after a trench collapsed Tuesday morning, KWTX has confirmed.

An official at the scene said the call was received at about 8:40 a.m.

The collapse happened at a construction site in the 13600 block of North I-35 Frontage Road. The cause is still unknown at this time.

An official said the status of the workers buried is unknown and could not confirm whether crews are working to rescue the workers or recover their bodies.

Rescue crews from Round Rock, Georgetown and Austin are the scene.

This is a developing story. No further information is available at this time.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new dress code severely limits what girls can wear to school.
New dress code outlaws dresses and skirts in Texas school district
FBI logo.
Local law enforcement assist FBI at scene at Keystone Drive
One person killed in crash involving semi truck
Water main break 8th and Maple
UPDATE: Busted water main repaired; No boil water notice expected
Governor Abbott issues statement on overturning of Roe v. Wade
Governor Abbott issues statement on overturning of Roe v. Wade

Latest News

Highway 385 from eighth street to 42nd street undergoing rebuild
An aerial view of Crane County, TX, in the Permian Basin.
EPA warns West Texas of problematic air quality, could implement harsher rules
CBS7 interviewed Rep. Pfluger about the Roe v. Wade decision, and what it means for Texans.
CBS7 interviews Congressman August Pfluger about Roe v. Wade ruling
CBS7's Joshua Skinner interviews Rep. August Pfluger about Roe V. Wade