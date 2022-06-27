Motorcyclist killed in Odessa crash

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

One person was killed Sunday in a motorcycle crash in Odessa.

Odessa Police say that on Sunday at 5:25 p.m. Odessa Police and Fire/Rescue were called out to the area of E 8th Street and Pueblo Street for a crash.

Investigators say that a gold 2013 Harley Davidson Sportster driven by Trena Luna, 37, was traveling westbound in the 2700 blk of E. 8th St. Luna failed to control speed and struck a white 2019 Lexus GX 460 driven by Billy Howell, 81.

Trena was taken to Medical Center Hospital where she was pronounced dead. Next of kin has been notified.

