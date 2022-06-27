Advertisement

Midland teenager killed in shooting

By Matthew Alvarez
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 5:20 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -

A teenager is dead after a shooting at a Midland apartment complex.

Midland Police say that at 11:00 a.m. Sunday, police were called out to the Spectrum Apartments at 4331 W. Dengar for a gunshot victim.

On the scene, police found 19-year-old Jayshun Jurail Anders dead from a gunshot wound.

Crimes Against Persons Unit and Midland Police Department Crime Scene Unit were notified and responded to the scene.

At this time, no arrests have been made.

Next of kin has been notified.

The investigation is ongoing.

