Midland County extends burn ban

By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Today, June 27, 2022, the Midland County Commissioner’s Court extended a burn ban for Midland County.

As of today, all outdoor burning in Midland County is prohibited. This outdoor burn ban will be in place for the next 90 days. It is set to expire on September 24, 2022. The unincorporated areas of Midland County have been determined to be under drought conditions by the Texas Forest Service. These conditions have caused the Midland County Fire Marshal to request a ban on outdoor burning in an effort to protect the lives and properties of the residents in Midland County. A violation of the court-ordered burn ban is punishable by a fine of up to $500.00.

For residents in the rural areas, the county suggests that you make sure that you keep an area of approximately 30 feet mowed around your home and outbuildings to prevent a fire from reaching your structures.

