Advertisement

Local law enforcement assist FBI at scene at Keystone Boulevard

FBI logo.
FBI logo.(MGN)
By Micah Allen
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Local law enforcement agencies are assisting the FBI at a scene in the 2700 block of Keystone Boulevard.

The FBI is still on the scene. Odessa Police as well as the Ector County Sheriff’s Office assisted.

This is all the information we have at this time.

We will update this article with more information as it is obtained.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new dress code severely limits what girls can wear to school.
New dress code outlaws dresses and skirts in Texas school district
One person killed in crash involving semi truck
Water main break 8th and Maple
UPDATE: Busted water main repaired; No boil water notice expected
Governor Abbott issues statement on overturning of Roe v. Wade
Governor Abbott issues statement on overturning of Roe v. Wade
Investigators with the Ector County Sheriff's Office on the scene in West Odessa
One person killed in West Odessa R.V. fire

Latest News

Burn ban.
Midland County extends burn ban
DPS Identifies remains as woman from Midland County reported missing in 2000
Watching Your Wallet: New tools to help your credit score
Watching Your Wallet: New tools to help your credit score
Fuego West Texas
Fuego West Texas opens