Fuego West Texas opens

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Many businesses are opening up around the Odessa area and bringing a new environment that we haven’t seen yet including a new restaurant that opened up right off of 191 and Faudree road and is bringing a mixture of traditional Mexican food and a new scene to the area

Fuego West Texas just opened up two weeks ago and offers an authentic Mexican experience.

Fuego West Texas’s goal is to bring a new environment to Odessa that hasn’t been seen before but also give that traditional feel as well.

“I think that we’re just in this rural West Texas area and it just maybe takes us a little bit longer to get caught up. a lot of us here locally take the opportunity to travel outside of the Odessa and Midland area as you said to Dallas or other cities to get a vibe or that big city vibe.” owner of Fuego West Texas, Tanya Lujan Manriquez said.

Tanya who was born right here in the area appreciates and loves the traditional side but what she wanted to bring in was a new modern feel that is growing in the area.

I think having a variety of places including some maybe staying conservative as well as maybe bringing in modern. I think what was missing here was a mix of that.

“So a really popular one right now is the bramble and so it’s just a blackberry bramble with Casamigos tequila and all of our juices freshly squeezed, so fresh squeezed lemon and lime juice, grapefruit juice as well as organic berries all muddled in and I think that a lot of signature cocktails have really been a hit.” Lujan Manriquez said.

Once the kitchen is ready the menu will include most of the traditional Mexican food.

At the moment they are only open for the bar Tuesday through Sunday from 6-12.

Their grand opening will be in about 3 to 4 weeks when their kitchen is open.

