Fatal motorcycle crash in Big Spring

BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) -On Saturday, June 25, 2022, at around 11:18 p.m., Big Spring Police Department officers were sent to the 1500 block of E. 4th about a major accident involving a motorcycle.

Upon the officers’ arrival, it was found that Christopher Holmes, 27, was the single occupant of a Yamaha motorcycle. Holmes was believed to have been driving eastbound in the 1500 block of E. 4th when he swerved, veered off the roadway, struck the curb, and lost control of the motorcycle. Holmes was found to be dead at when officers’ arrived and was found to not be wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

An autopsy has been scheduled and this crash is still under investigation.

