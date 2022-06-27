ECISD sees improvement in STAAR testing results

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Last week, Ector County ISD reported end of course exam results showed significant improvements in most areas.

ECISD’s Superintendent of Schools Scott Muri praised the district’s staff for the improved results.

The preliminary STAAR and end-of-course exam results came back positive. The improvements were seen in reading, math and science.

ECISD saw increases as much as 18 points across multiple grade levels and subjects. In 2019, ECISD proposed a three-year plan to improve student achievement and to improve day-to-day support for kids.

With the start of the pandemic in march 2020, Muri says that their plan was held back because of it.

“In 21-22, we were still hit by covid,” Muri said. “So, a lot of teachers and students missed much of the first semester. And so, we look forward to recovering from all that as we enter 22-23, we certainly hope that covid will be less present.”

State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness is given to students in primary and secondary school. The test scores are to assure parents that their child has learned the right amount of knowledge in each subject to move on to the following grade level.

Muri says that the reason scores increased is not just because of the three-year plan, but because of ECISD’s staff.

“We three years ago developed a strategic plan that has really changed the way we do work in ECISD,” Muri said. " Our teachers and principals have been great to respond, and they are the primary drivers.”

Elementary and middle school Reading, Algebra I and Biology scores increased compared to last year’s scores.

However, there were some areas of concern. In social studies, U.S. History and in English I and II they decreased by one to three points. The district is seeing what improvements can be made to increase the scores in those areas in the next school year.

Midland ISD has not published its scores yet, but plans to do so sometime this week. We’ll have that breakdown when they are released.

